NO MORE SALE OF ALCOHOL IN HOMES, MARKETS, BUS STATIONS

GOVERNMENT has directed local authorities to cancel all the liquor home shops licences immediately and further issued a seven-day ultimatum to traders selling alcohol in markets and bus stations to cease or face legal implications.

This follows a national alcohol consultative meeting in Lusaka attended by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo, his counterpart for Health Sylvia Masebo, Lusaka City Council, the Church, Civil Society Organisations and traditional leaders.

Mr Nkombo said the government will prioritise this matter, working diligently to enhance enforcement mechanisms, strengthen penalties for non-compliance, and engage in robust public awareness campaigns to discourage the consumption of alcohol by underage.

