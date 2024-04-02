NO NEED FOR UNNECESSARY DRAMA IN PARLEY – Yamfwa Mukanga

NO NEED FOR UNNECESSARY DRAMA IN PARLEY – MUKANGA

Former Kantanshi Member of Parliament (MP) Yamfwa Mukanga says young parliamentarians should stop causing unnecessary drama in the House when raising issues because the poor etiquette being portrayed will cost some of them their re-election.

His comment follows the 30-day suspension slapped on Petauke MP Emmanuel Banda and his Mambilima counterpart Jean Chisenga for misconduct.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Mukanga, who is former Minister of Transport, Works, Supply and Communication, further urged youthful lawmakers to refrain from using emotions when on the floor of the House.

He regrets that some young MPs are abusing their status by exhibiting unparliamentary conduct at the expense of voicing out important national issues affecting the electorate.

“I am saddened by the growing tendency we are now witnessing in Parliamant where some young Members of Parliament are wilfully abrogating the laws of the House by causing drama. We did not send them to Parliament to cause drama.

“If we the citizens who voted for them wanted drama, we would have sent them elsewhere and not Parliament. They should feel privileged to be in that House because that is a rare opportunity that God, through the people of Zambia who voted for them, has given them,” Mr Mukanga said.

Daily Mail