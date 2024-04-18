NO NEED TO CELEBRATE FORFEITURES WE’VE BIGGER, SMARTER THIEVES NOW

By DR MUSUMALI

(Thursday, April 18, 2024)

The Socialist Party (SP) says it will not join in celebrating the recoveries of public assets and money by security wings through the courts because there are bigger thieves in government now than ever before.

SP Secretary General Dr Cosmas Musheke Musumali says that while it is commendable that government is recovering what people stole from the people of Zambia under the last administration through the courts, there is no need to be excited because that is nothing compared to the massive theft of public resources taking place under the new dawn government.

Dr Musumali was speaking today when he featured on Hot FM radio station’s Hot Seat live interview.

“What the PF did, the damage the PF did will be nothing compared to the damage the UPND is going to leave. While the PF went for taxpayers’ money and received kickbacks from businesses, these (UPND) are going for our national assets. They are owning our economy,” he said.

Dr Musumali described the leaders in the last administration as a “bunch of mafias”.

“The UPND are going for national assets. They are bigger thieves. What we have now are white collar thieves,” Dr Musumali said.

SP Media