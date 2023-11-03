No one can deny that I have impacted Afrobeat on a global scale” Rema stirs reactions with his bold statement.

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor professionally known by his stage name, Rema has caused a stir online with his bold statement.

The Afrobeat singer, stirred the internet with his bold statement as he covers the latest edition of Foreign digital magazine, I_D.

Rema stated that no one can deny that he has impacted Afrobeats on a global scale.

The Mavins couldn’t be wrong as the singer has put Nigerian on a big map. From performing in India to his top charting songs and making history as the first artist to perform at the Ballon d’Or award.

He further stated that for him it isn’t about the trophies or the girls but his main goal is to touch generations to come.

His statement has caused a stir online as the majority concurred with the singer.

One Bod Republic wrote, “Let be sincere. Apart from the record label, this guy is releasing a barger

One Laura wrote, “Wizkid, Burna Boy & Rema… 001, 002, 003 respectively.

One Osakpolo Gbenola disagreeing with his statement wrote, “Asake is bigger than Rema even Erigga is bigger than Rema

One Godson Alison wrote, “By now Benin, people must be more proud of him

One Meerah Cut wrote, “He is 100% right

One I Am Eniola Myde wrote, “He is on the same level as that of Wiz, Davido, and Burna right now. Absolutely spot on

One Joey Of The Year wrote, “You are enjoying the road cleared by your predecessor. You won’t understand what the likes of 2face, Psquare and now Davido and Wizkid had done for y’all new cars”