No One Has Joined Kalaba’s Party – UPND

NO ONE HAS JOINED KALABA’S PATE – UPND

THE United Party for National Development-UPND in Mazabuka Central Ward has dispelled allegations that a number of their members from Gobelo Station in Kabobola Compound have defected to the opposition Citizens First Party.

Pictures of UPND members from Gobelo Station and Citizens First Party President, Harry Kalaba, mainly shared by Southern Province Chairman, Savewell Hancheka, have emerged on social media following the latter’s visit to the town.

Reacting to the development, Mazabuka Central Ward UPND Youth Chairperson, Peter Mweemba, says none of their party members from Gobelo Station has defected to the opposition.

Mweemba has since urged the opposition not to take advantage of the freedom and peace in the country to fake defections, stating that UPND youths will not allow the spread of fake information.

And a UPND member from Gobelo Station, Lastone Kandolo, has clarified that Citizens First Party President, Harry Kalaba, only stopped by to greet them at the roadside.

Another UPND member, Brian Mweemba, says it is shocking that the Citizens First Party has decided to fake defections when Kalaba was merely passing pleasantries.