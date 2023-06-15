NO ONE IS DENYING PF “UKUBWELELA PO” IF DESTINY IS HELL…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

The truth be told however much PF stops zambians from expressing their experience in Zambia under the PF regime , we are told to shut up each time we try to remind the people of zambia what we went through , some people rise in anger and use all sorts of terminologies when we say exactly what the PF party did to zambians .others say we are dividing the country when we make reference to how brutal people were in PF , we have continued to respond that the nation was divided by PF ,and when we requested PF members to observe the need for peace ,love and unity they never listened and today they are telling us to observe unity in the country if we talk about corruption and their true character , without forgetting gassing and many other issues which happened during the reigns of the PF regime .

When we listen to PF members ranting that they have rebranded and are bouncing back , it becomes interesting in the nation . They said and argued that free education is unattainable , so do they want to come back and revok the policy , because it was not in their vocabulary and it will never be . When a persons reforms he inder goes a process of transformation , can anyone tell me of any person who is now transformed in PF ?, can anyone claim this party has gone through transformation to rebrand and be a govt of the republic of zambia again , may be in hell or other planets .

We no longer wish to have a political party that forms govt and focuses on pooring the nation because of individuals who have publicly stated their desire to be in govt is to ensure their Business contracts from govt are awarded with impunity because of abuse of authority of office , relations and friendships that do not add value to the country in terms of national development , we can’t forget how companies owned by known people invioced billing govt when they did not do any works for the country , we can’t forget how billions of kwacha were allocated to pay political company owners in order to dish money in constituencies as rich pundits ,when the majority zambians remained helplessly forgotten . Zambians should never return to this episode no matter how many people are going to be made blind , the three that will remain with sight must save the country from these unforgivable sinners . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY