NO POLICE OFFICER APPLIED FOR MILITARY JOB – ZP

THE Zambia Police Service has refuted allegations concerning a story circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Constable Danny Singoyi based at Paramilitary Battalion had applied for the current recruitment in the Defense Force.

Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi has revealed that the said officer has been serving diligently in the Police Service and never participated in the ongoing recruitment process of the Defence Force as alleged.

Chilabi further discloses that the National Registration Card number seen in the article does not belong to Constable Singoyi.

He reveals that the author of the article has been contacted and they have expressed their sincere apologies to Constable Singoyi and the police service.

Chilabi has since requested media houses especially social media users to exercise caution and verify the accuracy of information before publishing.

