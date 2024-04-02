NO POLITICS FOR ME – JAMES NDAMBO

ZAMBIA’s South African based business mogul and philanthropist James Ndambo has rubbished assertions that he has formed a political party in Zambia under the name United Democratic Front (UDF).

Mr Ndambo, the founder of the now closed My Home Town in Zambia says he has never ever haboured ambitions of joining the political fray in his life apart from dedicating his life to humanitarian and charity works for which he has been doing for generations.

He stated that those wishing to see his name in the political leadership should consider searching in Church, particularly the New Apostolic Church for they were most likely going to find his name.

© DNZ