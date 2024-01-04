COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES ARE OPENING! SAYS GOVT

NO POSTPONMENT OF SCHOOL CALENDAR FOR COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITES IN THE

WAKE OF ESCALATING CHOLERA CASES

Reference is made to the above captioned subject matter.

Pursuant to the directive by the Minister of Education Hon. Dougias Munsaka Syakalima

to postpone the opening of schools for term one of 2024 academic year in view of the

oufbreak of cholera oround the country, the Higher Education Authority wishes to inform

ail the higher education institutions [HEts) that the statement does not in any way opply

to them.

The directive by the Minister of Education to postpone the opening of schools is only

meant for- primary and secondary schools across the cauntry.

However, the Authority directs ll HEIs to comply with the Ministry of Health guidelines for schools aimed at creating safe school environment in view of the cholera outbreak. In this regard, the Authority urges HEIS to conduct extensive preventive. monitoring and maintenance activities in order to provide safe learing environment., so that leamners academic staff and other school staff are not at risk during the provision of education. Suffice to mention that this situation is subject to review by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Health dependent on how the pandemic evolves.