NO RECONCILIATION IN THREATENING VIOLENCE CASE INVOLVING NDOLA MAYOR

The Ndola Magistrates’ Court has dismissed an application for reconciliation involving a case in which Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati allegedly threatened to shoot his wife.

Kalyati, 46, who resides in Kansenshi Township, is charged with threatening violence.

On November 26 last year, Kalyati allegedly threatened his wife, Bernadette Mwape, 39, with a pistol in a public place.

It is alleged that Kalyati threatened to kill his wife at Hot Stone Bar and Restaurant at Dola Hill Mall in Ndola.

The court heard that this was after the couple had a marital dispute. Kalyati’s lawyer, John Kayuni, however, applied in the Ndola Magistrates’ Court, urging the court to reconcile the couple.

He asked the court to consider facilitating reconciliation between Kalyati and his wife, highlighting their familial situation, adding that the couple have eight children.

Mr Kayuni further applied to have the case referred to the Constitutional Court for interpretation.

When the case came up yesterday, Ndola magistrate Mary Goma dismissed the applications filed by Kalyati’s lawyer.

Magistrate Goma said there was insufficient evidence to warrant her referring the matter to the Constitutional Court.

She further declined to evoke Chapter 88 of the Laws of Zambia, to reconcile the couple, stating that the offence committed was a felony and not a misdemeanour.