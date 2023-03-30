NO RELATIVE OF MINE NEAR MATERO CDF- Miles Sampa

Miles Sampa



NO RELATIVE OF MINE NEAR MATERO CDF

Joseph (Joze) is my young brother that I love dearly. Over years he has been doing business for his living through solid waste collection. He collects from places in Matero and taking to the dumpsite using own van. He is self sustaining in that way and hardly harass anyone to take care of his needs and family.

I have however been away at Africa Parliament duties in SA most part of last few months when Matero CDF committee sat. Little did I know that Joze’s company had also applied for empowerment to capitalize his garbage pick up company with proper tools and equipment or vehicle.

Upon checking the list of recommended applicants for approval I found his company was there. So in today’s CDF meeting I alerted the Committee the owner of the company and submitted that the allocation to his company be given to others applicants and that the final list to be sent to the Ministry of Local Government for approval should not have my brother’s company.

As are MP for Mateto, my wife, bothers or sisters or relatives should be least to benefit from the area CDF funds meant to empower residents.

I believe my time is to empower ordinary residents and not my relatives and doing so will be morally wrong on my part.

I will see to help my brother Joze’s garbage collection company from my personal income if need be.

Meantime out of the many applications received, 70 residents have been shortlisted for empowerment from the 2022 CDF for onward approval by the Ministry of Local Government.

A total of K2.9bn with average of K40,000 per company will be disbursed soon for applicants in various projects like poultry, tailoring, capentry, hardware,mobile money booths, garbage collection etc etc.

Together We Can

MBS30.03.2023