NO SACRED COW IN GOLD SCAM – HH

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has warned that everyone involved in the GOLD SCAM unearthed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport will be arrested and prosecuted.

And President HICHILEMA says Zambia is open to business and investment stressing that there is NO ROOM for acts of criminality.

President HICHILEMA says he will not interfere with principles of the law, but will leave everything to the law enforcement agencies to deal with.

Speaking when he addressed the media at State House, President HICHILEMA described the incident at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, as criminal.

And President HICHILEMA says there is no need to mix crime and politics, because once that is done, the country will be in disarray.

The Head of State has since appealed to all Zambians to join in the fight against crime and corruption, because the current government will NOT shield anyone from the law.