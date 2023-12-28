No Tribalism In My Chiefdom – Chief Moyo Of Pemba District

NO TRIBALISM IN MY CHIEFDOM – MOYO

CHIEF Moyo of Pemba District in Southern Province has branded politicians who have formed tribal groupings as backward individuals with unchristian characteristics.

Moyo tells Byta FM News that his Chiefdom does not tolerate individuals or politicians who thrive on tribalism and regionalism, saying the habit is not Zambian.

The Traditional Leader has called for continued coexistence among all tribal and ethnic communities in the country, emphasizing the oneness of every Zambian.

In an earlier interview, Lusaka based Lawyer, Jacob Siloozi, called for enactment of a law that will make tribalism and regionalism treasonable.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9