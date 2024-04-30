No wonder he is the best – MLS rival attest to Messi’s skills after plot to stop him

An MLS rival has praised Lionel Messi’s exceptional abilities, emphasizing his latest performance as a testament to why he’s considered the best.

The Inter Miami star showcased another outstanding display in a 4-1 victory over the New England Revolution.

With a brace and an assist, Messi captivated the 65,000 spectators at Gillette Stadium, proving unstoppable even when opponents like centre-half Xavier Arreaga thought they had a plan to contain him.

He said in the Boston Globe: “That kind of player, that’s why he’s the best, because he can find the space that I think no other player can find.



Obviously they also have a good player like [Sergio] Busquets, they know the perfect pass between them. It was hard because I think the first 35 minutes, we did a great job trying to block most of the passes for Messi, but at the end of the day, we couldn’t do that and he scored.”

New England captain Carles Gil added on trying to contain the obvious threat that Messi poses: “You need to be focused for 90 minutes. If you only last 45 minutes, [Messi] scores two goals and one assist. He’s focused for 90 minutes.”

Messi’s mesmerizing performance in Massachusetts has maintained Inter Miami’s position at the summit of the MLS Eastern Conference.

With 11 goals in 10 appearances this season, he continues to dazzle. Next up, the Herons will return to their home turf to face the New York Red Bulls.