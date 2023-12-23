No ZAMBIAN centre Referee has been selected to officiate in Ivory Coast during the 2023 AFCON tournament.

A good number of soccer fans are not surprised with this development after realizing that CAF have not picked any centre referee from ZAMBIA to handle matches in Ivory Coast.

CAF released the full list of match officials football from different African countries to officiate at AFCON.

Only to leave out ZAMBIAN referees whose officiating is questionable every weekend in the MTN Super Division matches.

What would will be the main reason why CAF ignored our centre referees?

