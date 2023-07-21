Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has bragged about his adventurous nature, saying he has dated women of all races.

The thespian said he has dated “extensively.”

He made this known while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of the Is This Seat Taken audiovisual podcast, hosted by actress Chinasa Anukam.

Jim Iyke said: “I have dated extensively. I have dated across different races. Because I’m always adventurous. I just want to experience and live life.

“So, I have lived in three countries. I’ve met different kinds of women from different walks of life, different races, different religions. There’s rarely a religion you point to or race that I have not been with either romantically or casual dating.”

The award-winning actor said he grew up as the only boy among 11 women