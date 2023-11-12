Nollywood actress, Esther Nwachukwu has slammed her senior colleague, Iyabo Ojo over her comment on Genevieve Nnaji’s post.

On Friday, Genevieve Nnaji stirred the internet with her appearance at an event.

The movie star then shared photos comprised of beautiful memories she took at the event which she did not disclose.

Many, just like, Iyabo Ojo, who were excited about the actress’ return to social media took to her timeline to celebrate and commend her strength.

Iyabo Ojo declared her love for Genevieve by writing, “My love”

Her comment didn’t sit well with Esther Nwachukwu who slammed her for being two-faced. She noted how Iyabo was declaring love for embattled singer, Naira Marley and now is wrongly accusing him.

Describing her as an unloyal friend, she said a word of prayer for Genevieve Nnaji.

“Comot from here, before u go say she did this and that. Na so u be friend with Naira Marley, u come still dey accuse him wrongly. Madam, u aren’t a loyal friend. Shift, I cover Genevieve with the blood of Jesus”.

Recall that Iyabo, who has been one of the celebrities fighting for the late singer, Mohbad had two weeks back withdrawn her love and support for Naira Marley and had alleged that the embattled singer had laced her children’s foods with drugs, whenever they visited him.

She claimed that the singer used to give her two children, Priscilla and Festus, drugs when they went visiting and stressed that she had witnesses to back up her claims.