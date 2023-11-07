That’s why you married a grandpa” Regina Daniels stirs reactions as she speaks on her love for money

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has admitted to being in love with money.

The wife of billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, despite being the wife of a billionaire, is still hustling and multitasking, to the surprise of many.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a video of her on the set of a movie, Daniels revealed that she is constantly hustling like her account is on red. She admitted that she loves money too much, hence, the reason she works hard.

Describing her latest production, she stated that being on set is her second happy place, especially filming with an amazing and dedicated crew.

“Steadily hustling like account is on red ….. mehn I like making money way too much ooo ….. dedicating this entire week to my movie production. It’s been a while of constant back-to-back, keeping early mornings and late nights. And I must say being on set is my second happy place, especially filming with an amazing, dedicated, and supportive crew.

on the set of SWITCHING PLACES. A True masterpiece

A REGINA entertainment production. @retvfilms

By the way, I have been obsessed with this cultural praise for a while”

Her post has since stirred reactions with many alluding to her love for money as the reason she married her husband, who is over 30 years older than her.

One Oludare wrote, “Your love for money is obvious. You don’t need to put it into writing. If not for money, what would you be doing with Grandpa?

One Chy Fevy Fruitta wrote, “Baby wey turn wife”.

Regina Daniels is no doubt living the billionaire lifestyle as she stormed Asaba, Delta State in a luxurious private jet, days back.

The movie star and wife of Politician Ned Nwoko, shared photos of her en route to Asaba, as she gushed over the state.

Calling it her favorite place to go, she revealed the many reasons she loves the state.

Some weeks back, the mother of two, had revealed in an interview that her marriage is way sweeter at home than in public.

She also disclosed that she often reads negative comments with her husband and they share a good laugh.

The young actress also addressed those still questioning her decision to marry her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The mum of boys shared a clip, which she clearly stated was directed at her critics.