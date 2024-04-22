NON-CONVICTION VERDICT IN FINANCIAL CRIMES IS FOR GOVERNMENT TO GET SOMETHING – DEC

THE Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC- says the decision to reach a non-conviction verdict in financial crimes is for government to get something out of the case.

DEC Director General, Nason Banda says there is alot of consultations and consideration to get to decision on non-conviction verdict and property forfeited to the State.

Mr Banda was speaking during ZNBC’s Sunday Interview in Lusaka last night.

Close to 800,000 million Kwacha cash has been forfeited to the State from high profile cases.

Credit: ZNBC