North Korea launches cruise missiles off coast of the east

North Korea shot some missiles into the water on its east side, according to South Korea’s military.

Recently, the country with nuclear weapons has been testing missiles a lot, causing tension in the area.

The rocket was launched near the Sinpo port on Sunday. We don’t know how many or what kind of missiles there are yet.

North Korea tested a new missile called Pulhwasal-3-31 on Wednesday, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

South Korea’s military said they have been working with the United States to watch for any more actions from North Korea after the new launch at 08:00.

In the past few months, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been more aggressive in his policies and what he says, and has stopped some agreements that were meant to keep peace and has increased military action.

Pyongyang said it tested a new missile and underwater drones in January. They claim the drones can carry a nuclear weapon.

For the past two years, they have been launching missiles and developing weapons almost every month, ignoring UN sanctions.

Earlier this month, Kim Jong Un said that the goal of reuniting with South Korea is no longer important. He said that South Korea is now the main enemy.

This has made people worry that North Korea is getting ready for a war.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol told his cabinet recently that if North Korea does something bad, South Korea will respond much more strongly, because its military is very powerful.