North Korea Withdraws From Military Deal With South, Deploys Weapons In Border Area

North Korea has withdrawn from the 2018 inter-Korean Comprehensive Military Agreement and has reportedly deployed more powerful weapons and newer military equipment in the border area.

This is coming a day after North Korea suspended the 2018 military accord between North and South Korea in a protest over Pyongyang’s launch of a spy satellite.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the Defence Minister said South Korea will deliver an immediate and persistent finishing punishment if North Korea uses the scrapping of the agreement as a pretext for carrying out a provocation.

The Comprehensive Military Agreement was signed at a 2018 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former South Korean President Moon Jae-in to reduce tensions on the peninsula and build trust between the two countries.