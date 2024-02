NORTH WESTERN CHIEFS BACK HH ON UNITARY STATE STANCE

(ZANIS) Some traditional leaders in Northwestern Province have backed President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s call to maintain Zambia as a unitary state.

Speaking when Lands and Natural Resources Minister ELIJAH MUCHIMA called on Senior Chief KAPIJIMPANGA of Solwezi and Senior Chief NTAMBU of Mwinilunga Districts, the traditional leaders said any attempts aimed at dividing the country should not be supported.

