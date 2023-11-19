Not even my wife, children are allowed to break the law – Hichilema

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the law is blind to positions, status and relations pointing out that even his wife or children risked being arrested if they committed crimes.

The Head of State has since cautioned opposition party leaders against committing crimes and hiding behind their positions warning that the law would visit them.

In the past week, government critics have accused President Hichilema of being behind the arrests of opposition figures.

Their accusations come in the wake of arrests of Socialist Party president Dr Fred M’membe and PF’s Raphael Nakacinda who were both charged with Espionage.

Also arrested in the last week was PF chairperson for information and publicity Emmanuel Mwamba charged with seditious practices while Given Lubinda was also arrested for refusing to handover a diplomatic passport.

The Head of State used the opportunity of handing over 156 motor vehicles to police in all constituencies to respond to the critics.

While urging Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba not to arrest anyone without properly investigating a matter, President Hichilema encouraged the police not to fear anyone once they had established that a crime had been committed.

“The law does not recognise who is a child of the Head of State, who is a minister, who your mother is, who your father is, or what language you speak, if you contravene the law, the law and the police will come in,” President Hichilema warned.

“Behave yourselves, don’t break the law. Do not cross lines, you cannot say police cannot get to you because you are leader of a political party,

My wife and my children cannot go to a public place and start attacking people because I am the president of Zambia. The law does not allow that. The law does not allow me to steal.

The law does not recognise who is a child of Head of State, the child of a minister, the president of a political party. The law does not distinguish.

If you contravene the law, the law and the police will come in,” the President said.

The President further said; “If my wife insults fellow women, the law will visit her. I tell my wife to behave well because if she doesn’t, the law will visit her, I tell my children that behave properly in the community… because when you break the law, you can’t run to me as my son or my daughter the law will come and visit you, so behave yourself”.

President Hichilema underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing law enforcement capabilities nationwide and the improvement witnessed on decentralisation.

He expressed disappointment over the lack of adequate implementation in previous administrations and highlighted the current government’s commitment to delivering services closer to citizens.

Providing examples such as free education and health sector improvements, President Hichilema underscored the importance of decentralization.

President Hichilema urged citizens to pay attention to the developmental activities, anticipating that the impact of policies would become more evident in the coming years.

He stressed the long-term benefits of empowering local communities and facilitating decision-making at the grassroots level.

Additionally, the President announced plans to hand over ambulances to the 156 constituencies next year, aiming to enhance healthcare services at the grassroots level

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba