Not even one sentence to comment about our current problems from Lungu- Laura Miti

Not even one sentence to comment about our current problems from Lungu
By Laura Miti
It seems that in his current apparition, President Lungu has decided to be as clownish as a toddler. Sitting with folded legs on chairs in public, a little skip here, a jig there, a guffaw out of the blue.
Now, since the man is a politician, and everything that politicians do is designed to get or keep them in office, it means Mr Lungu and his image makers have agreed that this is what we Zambians need to see, to vote him back into office.
This is what we want in a President.
Think of this. Other than that second-coming speech that he screamed at us, President Lungu has not strung 3 coherent sentences together, to speak to us.
Not even one basic engagement to share his thoughts on any of the many problems currently ailing the country.
Instead, niku jumpa jumpa surrounded by multiple men whose private thoughts one would so love to know. I mean, these are not uninformed thuggish hangers on, EL has.
You have smart, eloquent individuals in Mr Lungu’s mobile circus. Have they all agreed that it is entertainment Zambia needs?
Eh, awee politics, mwandi!
That’s how smart ECL is. Every time he keeps his opponents guessing his next move.
I now see what makes HH lie. It’s every time you have to speak as a leader. Mind every speech has to be an indicator of some sort. HH talks because you want him to talk and ohh boy He’s good at that. Unfortunately the contents of his speeches are full of premature promises and lies all together.
That’s how smart ECL is. Every time he keeps his opponents guessing his next move.
I now see what makes HH lie. It’s not every time you have to speak as a leader. Mind you every speech has to be an indicator of some sort. HH talks because you want him to talk and ohh boy he’s good at that. Unfortunately the contents of his speeches are full of premature promises and lies all together