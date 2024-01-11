Nothing Methodical About The Way Upnd Has Handled Kcm – Howard Kunda

NOTHING METHODICAL ABOUT THE WAY UPND HAS HANDLED KCM – KUNDA

….says Zambians will never fully benefit from mines run by foreigners

Ndola, Thursday, January 11, 2024

Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA) President Howard Kunda says there is nothing methodical about the way the UPND Government has handled the issue surrounding Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

Mine Unions last week bemoaned that delay by Vedanta to fully operationalise KCM after taking over the mine last year.

But Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe brushed aside concerns raised by mine unions that it is taking long for Vedanta to operationalise KCM.

Speaking from Ndola, Mr. Kunda said the delay by Vedanta to start running KCM has cast doubts on its capacity to run the mining firm.

He charged that the implementation of the deal between Konkola Copper Mines and Vedanta is taking long because the investor has no capacity to run the mining firm.

Mr. Kunda repeated that the PF Government was right to ‘grab’ Vedanta from KCM.

“This government goes ahead of itself instead of going step by step like they have been promising that they are methodical. Is this methodical that they have been talking about where it is always failure? We are not going to eat failure. I would like to agree with the mine workers unions who are protesting over this matter. This is our country and we need to put pressure on these people,” he said.

Mr. Kunda warned that Zambians will never fully benefit from mines run by foreigners.

“You know there was jubilation when they said the contractors would be paid and workers will receive bonuses but we are now learning that the same company they have brought back which failed the Zambian people has no capacity to run the mine. What is new about this company? We hear they have their own challenges so when will they come to take over KCM?” Mr. Kunda questioned.