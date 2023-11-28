Nothing shall separate me from the love of Bishop John General. He is my spiritual Father and a true man of God – Jessy Phiri

Nothing shall separate me from the love of Bishop General. He is my spiritual Father and a true man of God – Jessy Phiri

20-year-old School leaver, Jessy Phiri took to her Social Media handle to inform her followers that no matter what happened, she will continue loving Bishop John General because he is her Spiritual Father.

The teenager went on to rain curses on all those who are insulting her man of God as she quote the scripture ” touch not my anointed ones and do my Prophet no harm “

” I love Bishop General. He is my Spiritual Father and I enjoy his one-on-one Private Prayer sessions. He loves God and most importantly I love his Nyanja.” She posted.