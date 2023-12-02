‘Nothing will stop us’ from eliminating Hamas – Netanyahu tells US

Israel’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu talked to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken when he visited Tel Aviv today, and then gave a statement.

He talked about the dangerous attack in Jerusalem today, which Hamas said its members did. Netanyahu said that Hamas is trying to kill us everywhere.

I told him: We promised to get rid of Hamas. We will not be stopped no matter what.

Netanyahu told Blinken that Israel will keep fighting until it meets three goals: freeing all hostages, getting rid of Hamas, and making sure Gaza doesn’t pose a threat again.