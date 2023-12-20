NOW 62 FAMILIES CLAIM MISSING RELATIVES IN CHINGOLA

The number of families claiming to have relatives missing following the Senseli open-pit mine accident in Chingola has risen to 62 from 36 as rescue operations for the trapped miners continue.

And progress is said to have been made to retrieve some of the trapped miners with the rescue team currently working to get rid of a rock which is believed to have covered an area where the miners used to rest.

The disaster happened November 30 when heavy rain caused landslides and the miners were buried in three separate tunnels while working inside them late at night.

The rain also caused the area around the tunnels to be flooded and rescuers have had to pump out water from the site as well as clear rocks and earth.

Chingola District Commissioner Raphael Chimupi said the number of families claiming to have relatives missing following the mine accident has continued rising.

Daily Mail