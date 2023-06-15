NOW THAT GOVT HAS EXPLAINED THE ISSUES SURROUNDING THE ZMK 65 MILLION IT MAY BE ATTRACTIVE THAT ZAMBIANS KNOW HOW SHE GOT THE FORFEITED MONEY …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

These matters happened during the PF reigns and the fact that FAITH MUSONDA was aligned to the top PF leadership of the former ruling party , it becomes even more interesting to see that some people are not ashamed of this matter because they are typical radicals .

We need to be ashamed in the country when a private media house published headline news that suspected stolen money siezed by govt has gone missing , this kind of news goes international because of the online activities . The govt is the custodian of all resources of the country .

The govt is the custodian of all the revenues of the country , we have the treasury managed by institutions like the BOZ in collaboration with the ministry of finance , surely the govt can embazzle ZMK 65 million recovered from suspected plunderers . This govt is not going to handle matters of such nature the way the known private media house published it .

We need to evaluate some news information so that we can responsibly use relevant platforms to provide opinions and reasons . The govt is in charge of all financial supporting programs which require funding time to time ,and the country is always notified with billions that are being allocated for different line ministry engagements , surely can the UPND misapply ZMK 65 million ?.

These are matters being used to demean a govt , we are very optimistic that order and discipline has returned in Zambia , we have seen sanity returning in this country , how can a govt that has managed to increase numbers of University student bursaries , paid retirees that were waiting for over five years to get their pension dues , free education is funded consistently , CDF next year will be at ZMK 57 million per constituency , and we have 156 of them in this country , how can one say ZMK 65 million is missing ?.

The media freedoms are very important in a democratic country like ours ,but business to cover news in the most conspiracy way should be considered fort crimes as it has the potential to breed anarchy in the country . We thank govt for giving it’s position by stopping any malicious spread of false information against the govt . God bless mother Zambia .

