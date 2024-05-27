NOW THAT HE HAS BEEN FOUND ALIVE, JJ BANDA MUST BE TAKEN BY POLICE FOR QUESTIONING AND IT MUST BE RECORDED – Simon Mwewa Lane

Simon Mwewa Lane writes:

“NOW THAT HE HAS BEEN FOUND ALIVE, JJ BANDA MUST BE TAKEN BY POLICE FOR QUESTIONING AND IT MUST BE RECORDED

…they can’t just let him go home. This matter has now become a delicate one.

He must be questioned by the police and his version of events must be supported by evidence, not politically motivated lies.

Be carful Jay, just tell the truth. If you lie about anything…you’re going to prison my friend” – SMLtv