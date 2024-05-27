NOW THAT HE HAS BEEN FOUND ALIVE, JJ BANDA MUST BE TAKEN BY POLICE FOR QUESTIONING AND IT MUST BE RECORDED – Simon Mwewa Lane

Simon Mwewa Lane writes:
“NOW THAT HE HAS BEEN FOUND ALIVE, JJ BANDA MUST BE TAKEN BY POLICE FOR QUESTIONING AND IT MUST BE RECORDED
…they can’t just let him go home. This matter has now become a delicate one.
He must be questioned by the police and his version of events must be supported by evidence, not politically motivated lies.
Be carful Jay, just tell the truth. If you lie about anything…you’re going to prison my friend” – SMLtv
UPND is allowing such tribal hatred as spewed by the little thug Munir Zulu. UPND is allowing thuggery by ECL.
Yes, PF is determined to make this country ungovernable by any means.
The only consolation is that the masses are not being misled due to the effective ban on public rallies.
All those found wanting, must be put on trail and jailed if they are guilty no matter what sort of people they are on society.
JJ needs protection .
He must be truthful and must come out of all the dirty play floor. These PF thugs must be tasked and arrest them one by one.