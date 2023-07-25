NURSE THREATENS SUIICIDE IF HER MARRIED BOYFRIEND DOES NOT RESCIND HIS DECISION OF DUMPING HER.

A 26 year old lady who was last year recruited as a nurse yesterday threatened to end her life if her married boyfriend goes ahead to dump her. She started dating the married man 5 years ago and he is the one who took her to college.

Unfortunately last week, the man told her to look for another man as he wanted to stick to his wife but that did not go well with her who almost ended her life.

Despite intense counseling, she has warned that she will have no option but to end her life if her boyfriend doesn’t rescind his decision.