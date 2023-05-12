Nursing student dies 4 days before exams

STUDENTS at Roan School of Nursing in Luanshya on the Copperbelt are in grief and shock following the sudden death of their colleague four days before examinations to take her into third year.

According to reports Lontia Musonda, 21 had been well and even took part in group study yesterday but suddenly fell ill last evening and was taken Roan General Hospital where she died upon arrival.

Lontia was on a week-long break preparing for an examination due next Monday.

Lontia had a history of sickle cell anemia which is believed to have been the cause of her death.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba