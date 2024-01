A 22-YEAR-OLD Nyau dancer has died in Chipangali district after being biten by a black mamba while playing with it at Dambwe (shrine).

Dambwe is a secret place mainly located at the graveyard where young men are initiated into Nyau dancers also known as Gule Wamkulu and where materials for the masquerades are kept.

Josphat Lungu of Pemba village was bitten by a black mamba while at the shrine at night with his fellow masquerades.