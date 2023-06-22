Nyau fighting for life after being clobbered

A 29-YEAR-OLD Nyau dancer in Chipangali is battling for life after being clobbered by an instant justice mob for allegedly whipping a teenage boy in the neighbouring district of Kasenengwa, Eastern Province.



The masquerade, from Nyaviombo area under Chief Chikuwe, was beaten by a mob after he allegedly injured the teenager during a Gule Wamkulu performance at Chinthona village in Kasenengwa.



The incident occurred on Sunday when a group of Gule Wamkulu from Nyaviombo went to perform at Chinthona.

A group of seven Nyau dancers was entering the dancing arena when one remained behind and attacked a boy, whom he injured.

“The masked masquerade attacked and injured the minor on the eye,” the source told Zambia Daily Mail. “He sustained a cut near his eye.

This angered the community members, who clobbered the Gule Wamkulu.”



Sources revealed that the Gule Wamkulu, who belongs to a secret society, was critically injured and then unmasked before other members of the community went to his rescue… -Zambia Daily Mail