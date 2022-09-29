Obvious Mwaliteta Quits?

UPND Lusaka Province strongman, Obvious Mwaliteta has announced that he will no longer do any political work for the Province.

The Provincial Chairman claims he has been unwell and is taking off time.

Recently party structures have been calling on President Hakainde Hichilema to appoint Mwaliteta as Party Secretary General for the party to come out of its doldrums that it has fallen into after winning the August 2021 elections and the sharing of its spoils.

He wrote;

“To my colleagues and followers I would like to inform you that I’m going off provincial political work for now I haven’t been feeling too well lately, l will resume work once I feel better.”

“For anything, please see my deputy Hon Mulyata, Lusaka province minister.:

“I Love you all

God bless you all.”🙏🏻

“Hon Obvious Mwaliteta Summerton.”

Lsk1.