OCiDA calls on Chief Justice to handle PF matters himself to ensure timely hearing

OCiDA calls on CJ to handle PF matters himself to ensure timely hearing
By Mwiche Nalwimba
OUR Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) says it is gravely concerned by the Judiciary’s conduct in politically sensitive cases involving the main opposition PF and Miles Sampa.
The association has since appealed to Chief Justice Mumba Malila to either take interest in the cases, or to sit as a High Court judge and hear the matters himself so that they are concluded timely.
Meanwhile, OCiDA has lamented the continued violation of civil and political rights by the new dawn administration and has appealed to citizens to do to UPND what they did to PF in 2021, if they don’t change for the better…
I think the bishop doesn’t understand thae implications of what he is asking for. Already the PF issue has created a lot of accusations that government is involved, what more if it gets special attention as the bishop is suggesting?
Won’t this render credence to the very claims that the state is involved especially if it goes against the expectations of some people it to go? What we should be advocating for is speedy conclusion of ALL court cases regardless of who is involved and I would have expected the bishop to be advocating for such not pushing for special treatment of some people or groups?