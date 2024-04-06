OCiDA urges Police to grant UKA permission to hold rally

OUR Civic Duty Association (OCiDA) member Brebnar Changala has urged the police to grant the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) permission to hold a planned rally in Kafue.

UKA announced on Thursday that it will hold a rally in Kafue on April 13, 2024.

Mr Changala said Zambia was a constitutional democracy and the law stated that when one wanted to hold a procession or rally, all they needed was to notify the police seven days before the event