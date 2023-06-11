FOCUS ON BECOMING A STATESMAN RATHER THAN BEING INVOLVED IN PARTISAN POLITICS, PF MP URGES LUNGU

Kantanshi member of parliament (PF) Anthony Mumba says former president Edgar Lungu should focus on organising his office to become a statesman rather than being drawn into partisan politics.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Mumba said president Lungu’s role must now be more of a statesman people could look to for guidance rather than being drawn into the PF presidential political talk, saying if anything his office should have been at the forefront of bringing the feuding UPND administration and the Catholic fathers together.

“Look, President Edgar Lungu lamentably failed the 2021 general elections. President Edgar Lungu lamentably failed the 2021 general elections. We have never had in this country a party winning a party in government by one million votes. That was history. And for somebody in the MCC to start peddling such kind of thoughts into president Edgar Lungu is surely shameful. President Edgar Lungu needs to take his position as a statesman,” Mumba said.

He said the statesmanship should start by organising the former president’s office which he said is not organised, wondering who even the PA and the press aide is.

“He just has security. The office, you don’t even know who manages his diary. So that’s what the president needs to focus on. He did his seven years… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/focus-on-becoming-a-statesman-rather-than-being-involved-in-partisan-politics-pf-mp-urges-lungu/