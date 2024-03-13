OF HON. DAVIES MWILA’S TRENDING PICTURE

By Gregory Chisha

From the outset, may I place it on record that I never discuss ones persona when it comes to politics and governance matters.

However, I thought of speaking my mind on the subject matter.

From yesterday, a picture(attached to this post) of Former Patriotic Front Secretary General, Mr. Davies Mwila has been making rounds on various socials.



Now, what’s disheartening is how some people, through various social media platforms have decided to throw shade towards the man, claiming that his health is failing him and all.

Some have gone ahead to claim that Hon. Davies Mwila’s situation especially those in politics, should be a learning point. A very misplaced piece of advise if you ask me.

All we can do is wish him nothing but good health and God’s grace to keep him going.

You see, our health and body can fail us anytime/ anyday. Regardless of who you are you are bound to fall sick at one point or the other.

Anyone, can get sick anytime!

Honourable Mwila should not be mocked or ridiculed etc. That’s not right.

You may hate someone or disagree with them, but never pick on their personal life, like their health, family, etc. That’s not right.

Those claiming Hon. Davies Mwila is looking like this due to loss of power may have to check their facts again, as those that know Hon. Davies Mwila know that the man is living a very comfortable life and all.

Some years ago, Late President Sata while in opposition, complained bitterly about this same tendency amongst us (Zambians) of rejoicing at ones downfall. The President expressed his displeasure at how some people would wish their friends to die and

What shall it a profit a man to rejoice over ones downfall?

In ending, I wish to state that, sickness, death or life’s problems can fall on anyone regardless of their socio-economic status. Today it might be me, tomorrow it’s on you. -Chawona mzako chapita, mawa chili pa iweh.

Wishing Honourable Davies Mwila (Ulusato) God’s grace, good health and sustenance.

-GC