OF THE MINISTERS AND VX LAND CRUISERS HAS OPENED A CAN OF WORMS – CHANDA

By Correspondent

UPPZ leader Charles Chanda says President Hakainde Hichilema has no control over his government.

Chanda feels President Hichilema has lost control, wondering who has been sanctioning expenditures if the Head of State did not know about the procurement of VX vehicles for ministers.

“Whilst we applaud the President for his decision over the VX Land Cruisers, one thing this has exposed is that the President has no control with what is happening in his government. The question is who authorized such huge expenditure? Was the President not aware of the expenditure?

If the Minister of Finance authorized this expenditure and the President was not aware or was against it, how come the same President defends his angelic and sinless Cabinet Ministers,” he noted.

He says it is shocking at the behaviour of President Hichilema who now wants unions to join calls against ministers using VXs when it is his government that purchased.

Chanda wonders who is in charge of government if President Hichilema can come out and speak to people in the manner he talked.

“Your Excellency, you are an economist and fully aware about the depreciation of motor vehicles. How much are we going to lose with the sale of these cars. I was shocked that you want the Unions to join in the call to sell the vehicles which you yourself authorized. Who is really in charge of the government. Are you afraid of your Ministers that they will resist your call? Can we say that we are in more trouble than we ever thought under your leadership?

You don’t want the government to keep the plane and the vehicles because they are too costly to maintain. The question is why have you allowed expensive fuel for your own people when you are so conscious of cost? Deal with this double standard and show leadership,” Chanda said.