Official jet of Justin Trudeau breaks down again

The airplane of Canada’s leader, Justin Trudeau, stopped working while he was on a trip to Jamaica. This is the second time in four months that he has had trouble during his travels.
The Canadian military had to send another plane with a repair team to fix the problem.
Mr Trudeau went to the Caribbean island for a vacation with his family.
In September, Mr. Trudeau had to stay in India for two extra days because of a problem with the plane.
The Prime Minister had to fly on a military plane for safety and went to Jamaica on 26th December.
CBC news reports that the issue was found on 2 January.
The next day, another plane took a team to fix the first one, according to a spokesperson from Canada’s defense department.
He came back on 4 January like he was supposed to.
Both planes were new CC-144 Challenger aircrafts owned by the Canadian Armed Forces.
Mr Trudeau has had a lot of problems while traveling in the past few years.
In September, his plane had a problem and was delayed when he was leaving Delhi after a G20 meeting.
In 2019, while running for re-election, a bus carrying reporters crashed into the wing of an airplane rented by Mr. Trudeau’s Liberal party.
Later that year, he had to use a different plane to go to a Nato meeting in London because the first plane was broken in an accident.
However, there was a problem with the extra airplane, so the prime minister had to use another one to go back home.