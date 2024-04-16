OJ Simpson’s former sports agent: ‘He confessed he killed ex-wife while high!’

OJ Simpson’s former sports agent and friend, Dan Gilbert, claims the late American football player confessed to killing his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, while high on drugs.

Simpson, who died last Wednesday at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer, was found not guilty of the brutal murders after a high profile trial.

He was however found liable for their deaths in a civil case brought by the families in 1997, in which he was also ordered to pay $33.5 million (R630 million) in compensation.

Gilbert said the football star confessed to the murders while high on a cocktail of intoxicants.

Gilbert said Simpson mumbled: “If she hadn’t opened that door with a knife in her hand … she’d still be alive.”

The former sports agent said Simpson had been taking drugs prior to the double murder.

“It was the last month leading up to June 12. I had noticed a big switch in O.J., where his mannerisms, his voice, attention to business detail, was just so different,” he said.

“I remember calling him right before the 12th – it was on the 8th or 9th before I left for Yosemite – and he had forgotten that business deal. It wasn’t a massive deal – I think it was $100,000 deal with one of the card companies – and I would have bet money it wasn’t O.J.

“So, I asked him, I said, ‘What year did you win the Heisman Trophy?’ He responded, ‘1968,’ and I said, ‘Okay, when did you run for 2,003 yards?’ And he said, ‘1973,’ so I had a pretty good idea it was him.

“But everything about him was very, very different, and I think that was because of the Prozac that he was taking in that month after he split with Nicole because of the depression,” he said. Daily Mast