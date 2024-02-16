OLYMPIC QUALIFIER BETWEEN COPPER QUEENS AND BLACK QUEENS RELOCATED TO ACCRA.

The highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifier clash between the Zambia Women’s National Team and Ghana Women’s National Team has been shifted from Kumasi to Accra, the capital city.

Originally set for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on February 23, the match will now take place at the Accra Sports Stadium due to scheduling conflicts according to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The association explained that three high-profile games cannot occur simultaneously at the same venue within a three-day period, with Medeama SC and Dreams FC holding CAF inter-club matches at the Baba Yara stadium over the weekend.

The first leg will now take place at the Accra Sports Stadium, maintaining the original kick-off time of 5:00pm local time, with the return fixture scheduled for the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on February 28, 2024, at 6:00pm.