Chomba Kaoma



ON KAKUBO’S RESIGNATION WHY NOT FIRING

Obviously Praise Singers and most Grade 3s are wondering why Hon Kakubo has resigned on his own without being fired. Well Stanley Kakubo was a very senior Member of the Cabinet Chief Diplomat and zambia official delegation leader on all Foreign trips.

The Former Minister has represented the country at the highest level and was one of the few privileged Members of Cabinet who can attend their signatures on bilateral agreements on behalf of the republic of zambia. Basically he was the principle for all diplomatic Ops in Country hence firing him would results in more questions than answers.

In this regard the President and commander in Chief just exercised his prerogative to smartly ask the Chief diplomat to vacate office, like former President Lungu did with Amos Chanda. Anyway most of you UPND cadres won’t understand pantu Tamwaingilapo namu state house!! So you are more familiar with the Secretariat than state house operations!!

Anyway All the best Stanley, you are still young and the future is bright bro!! Kalebalika!!