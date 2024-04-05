“Once DNA is done, I will expose who killed my son” Mohbad’s father reveals

In a recent development, a leaked audio recording of Mohbad’s father has emerged online where he is heard revealing that he was ready to tell the whole world the person that killed Mohbad

He expressed that an insider had killed Mohbad and that he would reveal who that person was once the DNA test is done.

Netizens suggest that he’s hinting at the fact that Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, could possibly be the suspect hence the insider remark and the DNA saga concerning the paternity of Mohbad and Wunmi’s son, Liam.