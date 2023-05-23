Once HH moves to State House, he will not last long as PF evil spirits will capture him and make him lose memory and even die- Koswe

CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI: STOP YOUR WITCHCRAFT: PICKING SOILS FROM YOUR FRIENDS’ FOOTSTEPS TO MAKE THEM LOSE THEIR MIND IS EVIL: WHAT YOU DID AT LEOPARD’S GRAVEYARD WILL ALSO ONE DAY HAUNT YOU.

By Koswe Editors

Chishimba Kambwili must stop practising witchcraft with immediate effect. In a bid to be President, you must use your brains and not witchcraft.

Zambians don’t know yet what Kambwili has done in the dark but we will now going forward expose him.

When these political parties started forming Alliances, Kambwili started targeting his fellow competitors by getting soil from where they stepped and then used the same for charms.

Yes, we all know that PF is full of witches like Freedom Sikazwe but Kambwili’s tactics to target the current leadership and confuse it by putting them in a bottle and make sure they obey him and not hold him accountable for many offences he committed is uncalled for.

There are evil spirits Kambwili is keeping at all his houses and he knows that what we are saying is true. When Kambwili is about to face trouble for his crimes, he just orders his evil spirits to make those to hold him accountable lose memory and forget about him.

We all know that Kambwili was supposed to be the state witness in the case of Bowman Lusambo killing Kasongo but this and many other issues are not taking place because of his witchcraft.

For a thought. These PF witches have planned to cause many spiritual accidents especially when President Hakainde Hichilema’s motorcade will be heading to and from the office and their target is to at least have 80 people die and thereafter start calling on Zambians to hate him and push him to move into State House.

According to Kambwili’s sangomas from Malawi, once HH moves to State House, he will not last long as their evil spirits will capture him and make him lose memory and even die.

Currently when the current leadership plans to have these criminals held accountable, Kambwili just goes behind his house and starts piercing a tree there while shouting: STOP IT! UPND STOP IT! HH STOP IT! CAN YOU ALL OBEY ME! Kambwili talks to his demons and evil spirits.

Unless you pray hard, you cannot see these things that PF through Kambwili are doing. So far, non of them has been convicted and the reason is simple: apart from using money to bribe people handling their crimes, they are also using evil spirits and witchcraft to make people soft and forget about their crimes.

The stunt Kambwili put up by walking without shoes to the Leopard’s graveyard was not just a mere step but he was performing rituals as guided by his sangomas.

Zambia and Zambians must pray for President Hakainde Hichilema and indeed the entire UPND Government because Kambwili and PF are determined to use witchcraft to even make the UPND government forget about crimes these thieves committed and then the same thieves will go to voters and say: We are clean. We never stole anything as no one has been jailed and so, give us power because these ones have failed. This is Africa and if you were old enough, you will recall the days of Mushala and how he troubled Kaunda.

Someone must check Kambwili in prayers including at his houses.

SOURCE: Koswe