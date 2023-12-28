REVISITING HISTORY

POLICE SEARCH HH INLAW IN SHIBUYUNJI.

By Jubilee Malambo

ONCE UPON A TIME POLICE STORMED AND ALLEDGEDLY PLANTED WEAPONS AT HH IN-LAWS PLACE IN SHIBUYUNJI

During the last ended press conference at mulungushi president Hakainde Hichilema told the presser that the game is that (WE forgive but we don’t forget.).

I rarely comment or write about the bad things which was happening in the previous régime but told am reminding and questioning the president what was the gimmick behind this exercise.

Those who follow my page kindly remember how this woman was traumatized to see the battalion of armed police garavanting the farm of poor woman.

Has the state house looked into the affair of the woman? we forgive but we don’t forget said president Hakainde Hichilema.

Has president Hakainde Hichilema and his team at state house trying to ignore the criminal tresspass of the people or am ignorant with law,we forgive but we don’t forget said president Hakainde Hichilema.

One day will go and visit the old woman and have interviews about this issue.

History is nice.

President Hakainde Hichilema where these police officers.