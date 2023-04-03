ONE OF THE UNSUNG HERO IN THE CHILUBI BOAT ACCIDENT

In Picture is the Driver(Captain) of the Lucheleng’anga Big boat 🚢 that helped in the rescue of the 30 survivors of the boat tragedy on lake Bangweulu. His name is Mr Enock Zimba. Behind is the big boat which was very instrumental in rescuing the Survivors. Without God using him for quick response, more than 60 percent of the youths would have died. May God Bless this Man.