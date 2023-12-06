ONE RESCUED FROM COLLAPSED MINE IN CHINGOLA

A 49 year old man has been rescued from the collapsed mine slug damp site in Chingola 5 days after being trapped with several other miners.

The survivor, identified as Mwanshe Mukoko of Chingola Township was rescued around 21:00 hours by the rescue team and is currently receiving treatment at Nchanga South Hospital in Chingola.

Mukoko narrated from his hospital bed how he has been struggling for 5 days in the collapsed slug mine pit trying to find his way out.

Few hours later the rescue team also managed to retrieve one body which has not yet been identified.

The search and rescue operation which is being coordinated by government has been going on throughout the days and nights from the time the accident happened.

Credit: DMMU