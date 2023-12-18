ONE ZAMBIA TWO LAWS OF “CUUNDU CAITWA” LEGALLY CONVENED IN 2015 WHILE “UMODZI KUM’MAWA IS ILLEGALISED AND TRIBALISED IN 2023- Kasebamashila Kaseba

By Kasebamashila Kaseba

ONE ZAMBIA TWO LAWS OF “CUUNDU CAITWA” LEGALLY CONVENED IN 2015 WHILE “UMODZI KUM’MAWA IS ILLEGALISED AND TRIBALISED IN 2023

Cuundu Caitwa (Cuundu summoned), not Ngoma Nyamanu, to the exclusion of seven other Bantu Botatwe Languages (BBL) was legally convened after PF sanctioned it at the supposedly PF worst tribalism and lawlessness.

Today, Umodzi Kum’mawa, “unity in the east” for inclusion of all easterners (like Kola Foundation) is condemned, tribalised and criminalised.

One was arrested and imprisoned for five years in 2023 for alleging regional tribal voting patterns and not the ones who said and voted “only a Tonga can succeed a Tonga” or one who chaired the Commission of Inquiry on Voting Patterns and Electoral Violence 2006 to 2016 that reviewed evidence and testimonies confirming both regional voting patterns and political violence.

The amended Constitution (2016) article 60 (3)(a)

“A political party shall not —

“(a) be founded on a religious, linguistic, racial, ethnic, tribal, gender, sectoral or provincial basis or engage in propaganda based on any of these factors;”

A Bantu proverb (even in Cuundu itself and Kum’mawa) says a skin or hide cannot smell itself.